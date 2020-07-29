Lithuania lifts 14-day quarantine for Georgian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Сitizens and residents of Georgia will no longer be asked to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in Lithuania, Trend reports via Lithuanian Embassy to Georgia.

Aurelijus Veryga, the Minister of Health of Lithuania who is also State Commander of National Emergency Operations, made the decision to remove the requirement effective July 25.

The decision could become subject of review if pandemic situation in Lithuania worsens, the Embassy of Lithuania to Georgia said.

Meanwhile, Georgia was named as COVID-19 safe country among other 12 countries by the European Union.

Georgia opened borders to 5 countries including Lithuania.

