India extends suspension of int'l flights till end of August

India on Friday extended the ban on international flights till Aug. 31, said an official statement Trend reports citing Xinhua.

However, travel will take place under the "travel bubbles" which the country has created with some countries like Germany, the United States and France, added the statement.

A statement issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India up to August 31. However, the restriction shall not apply to international cargo operations, and flights specifically approved by the DGCA."

It further stated that to allow gradual movement of passenger traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, transport bubble agreements have been signed with the United States, France and Germany.

India had suspended the scheduled international passenger flights on March 22 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.