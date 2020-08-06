Aegean Airlines to carry out flights on Tbilisi-Athens route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Tamilla Mammadova

The flag carrier airline of Greece Aegean Airlines will carry out one flight between the Georgian Tbilisi and Greek Athens in August, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Turnava said that due to the epidemiological situation in Greece, one flight is an optimal number that is optimal for both Georgia and Greece today.

Georgia has already received the first tourists since the coronavirus lockdown.

On August 3, German airline Lufthansa carried out the first flight from Tbilisi to Munich, while on August 4, Air France resumed flights to the country.

Greece Aegean Airlines is the flag carrier airline of Greece and the largest Greek airline by total number of passengers carried, by number of destinations served and by fleet size. A Star Alliance member since June 2010, it operates scheduled and charter services from Athens and Thessaloniki to other major Greek destinations as well as to a number of European and Middle Eastern destinations.

