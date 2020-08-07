Georgia allows certain categories of foreigners to stay in country till December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some foreigners who could not leave the territory of Georgia until the term of their legal stay expired, will be allowed to remain in the country up to December 31, Trend reports referring the decree issued by the government of Georgia.

As reported, this applies to foreigners whose presence on the territory of Georgia is caused by the following circumstances:

- If foreigner’s home country was included in the high-risk zone for the corresponding period;

- If a restriction on the border crossing has been imposed by the relevant state;

- If foreigner is hospitalized, quarantined or self-isolated due to the health condition;

- If foreigner could not leave the country due to cancelled flights at a set time.

Georgia has already received the first tourists since the coronavirus lockdown.

On August 3, German airline Lufthansa carried out the first flight from Tbilisi to Munich, while on August 4, Air France resumed flights to the country.

