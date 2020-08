Several charter flights to be operated from Tbilisi International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Next charter flights are planned to be operated from Tbilisi International Airport of Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to applications submitted to the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, airlines will operate charter flights according to the following schedule:

August 16, Pegasus Airlines, Tbilisi - Istanbul (departure 05:05, arrival 06:40);

August 20, Belavia airline, Tbilisi - Minsk (departure 03:45, arrival 05:45);

August 23, SkyUp Airlines, Tbilisi - Kiev (departure 08:45, arrival 10:45);

August 23, Pegasus Airlines, Tbilisi - Istanbul (departure 05:05, arrival 06:40);

August 28, Belavia airline, Tbilisi - Minsk (departure 03:45, flight 5:45);

August 30, Pegasus Airlines, Tbilisi - Istanbul (departure 05:05, arrival 06:40);

August 31, SkyUp Airlines, Tbilisi - Kiev (departure 08:45, arrival 10:45).

The Civil Aviation Agency has already issued the necessary permits to airlines for charter flights in these directions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356