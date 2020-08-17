Uzbekistan suspends all international flights till September 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways has announced the cancellation of international flights and number of the flights on domestic routes which were previously planned for the period from 16 August to 31 August 2020, Trend reports with reference to the airline.

"Adjustment of the schedule of international and domestic flights has been made taking into account the current epidemiological restrictions in destination countries and in the administrative centers of Uzbekistan," the message said.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways JSC will operate on Tashkent-Nukus-Tashkent, Tashkent Urgench-Tashkent (three times a week) and Tashkent Termez-Tashkent flights (twice a week).

Earlier, Uzbekistan Railways JSC announced that the company resumes domestic railway services since August 15, 2020.

In addition, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumes public transportation resumes in Tashkent, the capital. Citizens are required to wear a medical mask when entering the bus, otherwise passengers will not be allowed on the bus.

All airports in Uzbekistan have suspended their work, and air services was stopped from March 30, 2020.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini