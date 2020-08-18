IRU: Turkmenistan active participant in dev't of transport, transit corridors in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan is actively participating in the development of transport and transit corridors in the region, The International Road Transport Union (IRU) told Trend.

IRU pointed out that the country has has initiated a number of UN General Assembly resolutions on transport and made significant investments into transport infrastructure.

"The country is modernizing its road infrastructure and building new bridges along transnational highways," noted IRU.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan supports the initiatives of other countries and international organisations to strengthen regional cooperation to develop cross-border trade, added IRU.

IRU, that is the world’s road transport organization representing the entire industry – bus, coach, truck and taxi, sees Turkmenistan’s business environment as stable.

One of the important parts of Turkmenistan's business environment is country's private sector.

In order to develop the private sector, the country has designated a list of objects for privatization, including individual state-owned enterprises and a large number of infrastructure facilities.

Also, Turkmenistan is interested in attracting foreign investments. The investment policy carried out by Turkmenistan creates new work places and allows to improves the living conditions of Turkmenistan’s citizens.

According to the president, attracting investments, including foreign ones, is one of the necessary conditions for the full implementation of Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development program for 2019-2025.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva