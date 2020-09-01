Air Namibia's operations continue to be hampered by COVID-19 pandemic

Namibia's national airline, Air Namibia, has extended the suspension of domestic flight operations following the extension of stage 3 restrictions, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The airline in a statement on Monday said the extension will remain until local travel will be allowed.

Additionally, the suspension of regional and international flights has been extended until further notice, depending on market demand and reopening of international borders of countries where the airline operates, the airline added.

"As an active stakeholder in the tourism industry, Air Namibia will continue to participate in the tourism revival initiative," they said.

Meanwhile, although scheduled regional and international flight operations will resume later, Air Namibia as an essential service provider remains available to offer charter flights worldwide.

"We have taken practical measures aligned to national COVID-19 measures, to ensure maximum safety and protection for our passengers, employees and other stakeholders," said Air Namibia's interim CEO Theo Mberirua.