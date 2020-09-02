Georgia approves new regulations on travel to EU countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Parliament has approved the legislative changes in the third reading, which will impose new regulations on travel to EU countries within the framework of visa liberalization, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The draft law defines the cases when a citizen of Georgia may be refused to cross the border.

If Georgian citizen does not have the following:

Valid biometric passport

Round-trip ticket

Booking of the hotel/apartment or other documents; address of the host who has legal residence in the EU/Schengen area

Travel insurance

Proof of funds

In addition to the above, if a citizen creates conditions to abuse the right to asylum in a foreign country, she/he will face imprisonment for a term of three to six years.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356