Georgia reduces quarantine period to 8 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Government of Georgia has reduced the quarantine period from 12 to 8 days, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"After an 8-day quarantine, the person will have to undergo PCR testing. In case of negative results, he/she will be allowed to leave the quarantine space. However, the citizen is obliged to undergo repeated PCR tests on the 12th day," noted Gakharia.

According to Gakharia, foreign citizens entering Georgia will be obliged to obtain PCR test results taken in the last 72 hours before departure.

He pointed out that this also concerns citizens benefiting from the principle of reciprocity which allows them to enter Georgia freely, without any obligation.

“This is necessary for all of us to ensure the health of our citizens, including our guests, and to manage the spread of the virus more effectively,” stressed Gakharia.

Georgia has reported 34 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sept.7, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,684.

Five patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 1,315.

