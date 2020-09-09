Poland interested in dev’t of co-op with Turkmenistan in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Poland is interested in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in transport sector, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland told Trend.

The ministry pointed out that the development of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector is important, especially in context of facilitating transport of goods from China to the markets of the European Union.

China’s position in global trade offers prospects for development of cooperation between Poland and Turkmenistan, said MFA.

The Polish side also highlighted that the main framework for boosting transport cooperation is the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The ministry stressed that Poland looks forward to developing this platform, especially since the Polish PKP LHS company joined the project in June 2017.

"Both bilateral and multilateral formats of collaboration have significant potential of increasing our trade exchange," noted the ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland also highlighted the main products in the trade turnover between Poland and Turkmenistan.

"Sugar, furniture, mechanical and electrical appliances, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry products are the main commodities exported to Turkmenistan. In turn, Poland imports from Turkmenistan natural gas, cotton, cotton yarn and fabrics as well as light industry products," said MFA.

