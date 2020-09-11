High-speed passenger train in Tashkent to be put back on track

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

The Nasaf high-speed passenger train resumed its movement on the Tashkent-Karshi-Tashkent route on September 11, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport in Uzbekistan.

By the decision of the Republican Special Commission on the gradual easing of quarantine restrictions dated August 15, 2020, to create more convenience for passengers from September 11, 2020, on the Tashkent-Karshi-Tashkent route, the Nasaf high-speed passenger train number 4/3 will resume its operation.

In accordance with the decision of the Republican Special Commission on the gradual decrease of quarantine restrictions for the convenience of passengers, from August 20, 2020, the number of Shark train flights on the Tashkent - Bukhara - Tashkent route and from August 21 on the Tashkent - Bukhara route - Tashkent (No10/09) has been increased.

Also, from August 25, 2020, intercity trains has been launched on the routes Termez-Sariosiyo-Termez and Navoi-New Zarafshan-Navoi, and from August 28 Navoi-Buzaubay-Navoi.

Due to quarantine restrictions in Uzbekistan, all passenger trains running on domestic routes have been suspended.

From May 18, Uzbekistan has partially restored air and rail links within the country.

When entering the territory of railway stations and railway stations, all passengers must maintain a social distance and move strictly along specially marked guidelines. Also, all passengers are accommodated in the carriages of the train while maintaining a social distance.

