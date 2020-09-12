Iran`s Chabahar Airport closed due to runway repairs

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept. 12

Trend:



The Chabahar Airport Company of Iran has announced that it is currently preventing civilian planes from landing and taking off due to a notice to repair a runway, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Chabahar Airport was closed since Thursday, until further notice," said the company operating the civilian flights at Chabahar Airport, in a letter addressed to the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of the Civil Aviation Organization Touraj Dehghani Zanganeh.

The company asked the Civil Aviation Organization to cancel the flights to and from Chabahar Port purchased by the airlines.



It is worth mentioning that Chabahar Airport is owned by one of the Iranian military units.



According to Mehr News Agency, a number of passengers who had bought the Chabahar-Tehran tickets are wandering around the airport since Thursday.