Tourists should present PCR tests in Georgia

All foreigners entering Georgia, including from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia – countries to which Georgia has opened its borders unconditionally – will be required to present PCR test results, Trend reports via the statement of the Foreign Ministry about the regulations for crossing the Georgian border.

As reported, if they do not have PCR test results taken within the last 72 hours and do not conduct PCR tests in the laboratory of the airport, then they will be placed under quarantine.

Other individuals entering Georgia will have to spend eight days instead of 12 in quarantine in Georgia starting today.

Citizens of EU states that have put Georgia on the so-called green list (except for the above listed 5 countries) or have imposed various restrictions, may enter Georgia under a mandatory eight-day quarantine the costs of which they will have to cover themselves, reads the statement.

After eight days, people placed in quarantine will take a PCR test and if the result is negative, they will be able to leave quarantine. However, they will still be obliged to take a second PCR test three days later.

If the result of the repeat PCR test is positive on the 12th day, individuals will be hospitalized if needed. If hospitalization is not needed, then the individual will be placed under quarantine and will continue treatment under the supervision of doctors.

