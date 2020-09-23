BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ukrainian International Airlines FlyUIA announces flights to Georgia, Trend reports via the FlyUIA.

As reported, the airline also offers transit flights from Tbilisi to Kyiv.

It is already possible to purchase air tickets on the airline's website, flights available from November 2.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government has imposed restrictions on regular flights since March 21, 2020, and the existing restrictions are valid until October 31.

According to the latest data, the Georgian sky will be closed for regular international flights until November 1. However, there are exceptions and regular flights to Tbilisi are allowed from Munich, Paris, and Riga, as well as from Kutaisi to Riga.

