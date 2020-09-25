Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan plan to implement new projects in transport sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Several events and projects are planned for the next few years in the field of rail and road cargo transportation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan told Trend.

The new projects will serve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, added the Uzbek MFA.

"It is planned to expand cooperation by using the ports of the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea to access European and Middle Eastern markets, the Black and Mediterranean Seas, including within the framework of the promising Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-the Caspian Sea-the South Caucasus transport corridor," added the MFA.

The countries are also considering further implementation of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman route project.

"It is planned to carry out work on the modernization of roads and railways, further implementation of the project to create China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan transport route, " said the ministry.

The cooperation in the transport sector has significantly developed in recent years, the ministry said.

"The results of this activation of bilateral cooperation was the commissioning of rail and road bridges across the Amu Darya between Turkmenabat and Farap on March 7, 2017, and starting of the first block train on the route China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan on June 5, 2020," stressed the ministry.

In general, referring to cooperation in the transport sector, the Uzbek MFA pointed out that it contributes to the economic development of the Central Asian states and neighboring regions.

The issues of cooperation in the field of transport and transit are always relevant and are included in discussions at almost all levels of Uzbek-Turkmen cooperation, noted the ministry.

"This relevance is due to the fact that transport routes that run through the territories of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are efficient, safe and connect large markets," the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

