Iran`s CAO warns two airline companies on non-compliance with health protocols

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 6

Trend:

Iran Civil Aviation Organization issued a warning to two airline companies for non-compliance with the imposed health protocols and passengers' complaints, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.



“In line with the need to implement the regulations of this organization regarding the full observance of all health protocols during flights and due to receiving reports of the Ministry of Health on passengers' complaints, the CAO must issue warning to two airlines,” the CAO said.



Without disclosing the names of Airlines, CAO announced that in the case of continued non-compliance with the regulations, while canceling all flight licenses by the Organization, the violations of the mentioned companies will be referred to the judiciary.