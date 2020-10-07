Foreign citizens arriving in Georgia to have to take rapid antigen test

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7

Foreign citizens arriving in Georgia will have to take a rapid antigen test after the end of the 8-day quarantine from now on, said Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gamkrelidze added that if the results of the rapid antigen tests are doubtful foreign citizens arriving in Georgia will undergo a PCR test also.

"Not to delay these people for a long time, they can be tested quickly with antigen tests, and if they test negative, of course, they will be free to go. If the test result is doubtful, then they will have to take a PCR test," Gamkrelidze said.

The Georgian government decreased the coronavirus quarantine time from 12 to eight days for individuals entering Georgia in early September.

"Georgia remains green country and manages the pandemic more effectively than others," said earlier Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia after the meeting of the Coordinating Council on COVID-19.

Gakharia noted that the country could lose its green status but then will regain it.

