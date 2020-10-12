Switzerland puts Georgian on list of 'high risk' countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Switzerland has put Georgia on the 'high risk' countries list, considering global epidemiological conditions, related to COVID-19 situation, Trend reports via the Georgian Embassy in Switzerland.

The embassy released the statement for the attention of Georgian citizens who plan to visit Switzerland after October 12.

Georgian citizens will have to undergo through the 10-day quarantine or self-isolation at hotels or apartments. In case of violation of the rule, they will have to pay the fine.

Switzerland updated the list of high-risk countries on October 9.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356