Payments on mandatory vehicle insurance in Kazakhstan unveiled
Latest
Mercenaries fighting for Armenia on Azerbaijan's occupied lands - legitimate targets, says president's assistant
Azerbaijan ready for talks, but not for endless talks – head of sector in Azerbaijani presidential administration (VIDEO)
In case of attacks from Armenia’s territory, Azerbaijan reserves right to neutralize legitimate military targets
World needs to see Armenia for what it is - propaganda machine using lies, manipulation for support - US military expert
Purpose of false info disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry is to distract world community - Azerbaijani MoD
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier (VIDEO)