FlyUIA plans to resume Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv regular flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

International Airlines of Ukraine FlyUIA has published the new schedule of flights for winter navigation period, which also includes Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv regular flights, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Namely, Starting November 1, FlyUIA plans to perform Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv flights with 4 frequencies a week: Kyiv-Tbilisi flights will be performed Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while Tbilisi-Kyiv airplane will fly on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

This information represents a plan of the Ukrainian airline and the company must obtain due permission from the Aviation Authorities of Georgia. Under the current regulations, regular flights are restricted up to November 1. The Government will announce its decision on whether it prolongs regular flight restrictions.

Ukraine keeps Georgia in the List of Green Zone countries and this signifies that passengers from Georgia will not be quarantined in Ukraine.

At this stage, only charter flights are performed on Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv direction.

