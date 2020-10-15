Georgia to resume part of regular flights in direction of Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

According to the decision made by Georgian government, part of regular flights will be resumed in the direction of Europe, both from Tbilisi and Kutaisi International Airport, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"In November, direct flights will be resumed gradually, from Tbilisi and Kutaisi International Airport to Europe. We are doing this so that our citizens can be employed because of this economic activity," noted Giorgi Gakharia, the country's prime minister.

The citizens who enter Georgia will no longer have to go through the mandatory 8-day quarantine.

According to Gakharia, they will have to remain in self-isolation for 12 days.

As Gakharia said after the government session, the government is trying to bring more dynamics to the economy with this decision.

"Once new flights are added, the scheme of their transfer to quarantine areas will change. All citizens returning home and having a PCR test will be able to move to self-isolation for 12 days and no longer be placed in a quarantine area. And if the citizen does not have a PCR test, he/she will be able to use the quarantine space normally. This is how we try to bring more dynamics to the economy," said Gakharia.

