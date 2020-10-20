Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reducing flights to Turkey, UAE, Ukraine and Germany

Transport 20 October 2020 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reducing flights to Turkey, UAE, Ukraine and Germany
Georgia reports 1,194 new coronavirus cases
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia
Import Price Index up in Georgia
Latest
Carpet exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreased - Trade Ministry Turkey 12:27
Ukraine slightly reduces import of Turkish carpets Turkey 12:26
Fitch issues update on Kazakhmys Insurance Company Business 12:26
Pakistan's imports of Turkish carpets down Turkey 12:25
Uzbekistan, S.Korea in talks over developing metal ore deposit in Uzbekistan’s Navoi Business 12:18
Turkey always next to Azerbaijan on int'l arena - parliament's chairman Politics 12:17
After plenary session in Baku, Turkish Parliament's speaker leaves for Ganja Politics 12:15
Balkan Department of Turkmenistan’s Construction Ministry exceeds production plan Construction 12:14
OSCE MG shows no necessary will to resolve Karabakh conflict - Turkish Parliament speaker Politics 12:13
Volume of market services in Uzbekistan up for 9M2020 Uzbekistan 12:11
Georgia reports 1,194 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:11
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy petroleum products via tender Tenders 12:10
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 12:05
Iranian minister declares amount of revenues from sales of state-owned shares Finance 12:04
Azerbaijan's Blasto CJSC wins tender opened by local mining company for exploration work Business 11:59
Kazakhstan's Air Astana opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 11:59
Azercell continues to support medical staff fighting coronavirus Other News 11:52
Euronext's stock markets resume trading after previous day's glitches Europe 11:52
Import Price Index up in Georgia Business 11:49
Georgia to resume regular flights to 10 more cities Transport 11:49
Azerbaijan Army inflicting strikes at firing points of Armenian armed forces (VIDEO) Politics 11:47
Damage to Azerbaijan's Ganja city from Armenian aggression revealed Politics 11:46
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone conversation Politics 11:46
Azerbaijan reveals production, retail sales volumes of ICT products for 9M2020 ICT 11:45
Armenia - source of threat to entire region, says Turkish parliament's chairman Politics 11:45
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reducing flights to Turkey, UAE, Ukraine and Germany Transport 11:17
UK firms regularly send enquiries about energy projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:17
IMF announces forecast for Azerbaijani Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves Finance 11:17
Uzbekistan's GDP up for 9M2020 Uzbekistan 11:05
IMF releases forecast of Azerbaijan's oil sector for 2020-2021 Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field using technologies to keep employees away from high-risk areas Oil&Gas 11:04
UAE government delegation heads to Israel for first official visit Arab World 11:03
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 11:03
Russian power engineering company completes assembly of third hydroelectric unit of Uzbek HPP Oil&Gas 11:02
Syrian tribes condemn Armenia's alliance with YPG Kurds Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:00
IMF forecasts growth of Azerbaijan's gas exports in coming years Oil&Gas 10:56
UK Export Finance has scope to support solar projects in Azerbaijan - Baroness Nicholson Oil&Gas 10:52
Export of carpets from Turkey to Turkmenistan decreased Turkey 10:48
Tajikistan significantly reduces import of carpets from Turkey Turkey 10:48
Armenia must be seated at negotiating table as occupying country - Azerbaijani MP (VIDEO) Politics 10:47
Kazakhstan's improved financial system shows value during COVID-related crisis, says IMF Business 10:45
Turkmen company produces large volume of protective masks per day Business 10:42
New airline company to start operations in Georgia Transport 10:41
COVID-19 situation in Azerbaijan will depend on citizens' compliance with recommendations - WHO Society 10:41
I’ve been horrified to see news of deadly attacks on Ganja, Terter, Beylagan - Baroness Nicholson Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:37
Azerbaijani scientist talks endemics destroyed by Armenians in occupied lands Society 10:25
Chevron to transform Penjuru Terminal in Singapore to smart terminal Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekneftegaz reveals worth of products production for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:23
Leguminous crop being harvested in Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region Business 10:22
Chevron using technology to raise well performance Oil&Gas 10:21
Chevron implementing public 5G at one of its facilities Oil&Gas 10:18
Iran’s CBI unveils amount of currency sold to exchange offices Finance 10:17
Armenian Armed Forces replenished with terrorists from various countries - Turkish expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:16
Iranian currency rates for October 20 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 20 Finance 10:00
Azerbaijani Environmental Public Council, Environmental Civil Society Organizations appeal to int'l organizations on Armenian aggression Politics 09:59
Latest achievements of Azerbaijani army over Armenian forces Politics 09:51
Iran's parliamentarians seek transparency in revenues Finance 09:49
Turkmenistan announces terms of temporary import of vehicles into country Transport 09:40
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 20 Uzbekistan 09:40
Kyrgyzstan's 9M2020 import of carpets from Turkey shrinks Turkey 09:37
Update given on Armenian Armed Forces' equipment destroyed during hostilities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:30
Refusing to fight, Armenian mercenaries desert en masse, Azerbaijani MoD says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:22
Kazakhstan confirms 115 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:34
EU says had 'intense and constructive' meeting with UK on withdrawal pact Europe 07:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia demonstrated disrespect for mediators and its own commitments Politics 07:58
President Ilham Aliyev: All the activities of Armenia's new leadership are aimed at disrupting the negotiations Politics 07:58
U.S. and Brazil must reduce dependence on China imports, Pompeo says US 07:06
Another armored vehicle of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 06:38
Argentina’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1 mln Other News 06:03
Israel reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 304,876 in total Israel 05:25
Intel nears deal to sell NAND unit to South Korea's SK Hynix Other News 04:45
NASA mission to collect sample of asteroid Bennu Other News 04:13
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 220,000 -- Johns Hopkins University US 03:34
UN Security Council discusses verification of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 02:58
Turkey reports 2,026 new COVID-19 cases, 349,519 in total Turkey 02:39
Magnitude 7.5 quake strikes off Alaska's Aleutians: USGS US 02:02
New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise 13% last week to nearly 400,000 US 01:27
Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims US 00:35
Belgium says COVID-19 situation serious as infections reach new highs, bars close Europe 19 October 23:43
OPEC+ countries agree to honor commitments in full scope Oil&Gas 19 October 23:13
Military trophies captured by Azerbaijani army in Jabrail and Fuzuli direction (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 23:03
President of Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce sends letter to Azerbaijani President, First Lady Politics 19 October 22:58
Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone conversation Politics 19 October 22:52
Azerbaijani FM holds phone coversation with President of International Turkic Academy Politics 19 October 22:49
Our losses sadden me most of all, what pleases me most of all is unbreakable will of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:40
Soros groups played big role in organizing coup in Armenia and Pashinyan always took an anti-Russian position - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:35
Armenia wants to turn Tartar into Stalingrad, into the second Aghdam, Fuzuli, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Turkey is already de facto at the negotiating table, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:31
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:26
Now we see Fuzuli in front of us, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:25
After this ceasefire, Armenia tried to occupy settlement of Hadrut again and attacked it three times - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:21
184 countries and economies have joined COVAX: WHO chief World 19 October 22:18
Not single issue in region can be resolved without participation and consent of Turkey, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:17
We receive only moral and political support from Turkey, Pakistan and other fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:12
There are people with Canadian and Lebanese passports among those who were killed on Armenian side, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:08
Armenian military equipment worth $1 billion destroyed with help of Turkish drones alone - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:06
I have always tried to be true to my father's path, says Azerbaijani president Politics 19 October 22:03
Liberation of Shusha occupies a special place among our goals - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 22:03
Vast majority of villages around Fuzuli are with us - President Aliyev Politics 19 October 21:55
