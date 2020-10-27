Georgian Airways releases flights scheduled for November

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27

Georgian Airways has released information about the flights scheduled for November, according to which the planned and confirmed flights will be performed in four directions next month, Trend reports via Georgian media.

These are:

Tbilisi-Vienna-Tbilisi - November 8, 15, 22, 29;

Tbilisi-Paris-Tbilisi - November 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27;

Tbilisi-Berlin-Tbilisi - November 4, 11, 18, 25;

Tbilisi-Amsterdam-Tbilisi - November 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, 30.

According to Georgian Airways, to book tickets, the company's sales offices should be contacted, official partner agencies, or via the website.

Meanwhile, according to the Georgian government's decision, flights from Georgia to 10 destinations will be resumed in November.

Some of them are from Tbilisi and some from Kutaisi airport.

