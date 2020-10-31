Share of Turkish cars on Israeli market down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Israel declined by 20.25 percent in the past 8 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up over $382.4 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey exported cars worth $50.4 million to Israel, which is 5.4 percent less than in August 2019, said the ministry.

Turkey's car exports to international markets amounted to $14.5 billion from January through August 2020, thus dropping by 27.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.

According to the ministry, the export of cars is 14.2 percent of the total export of the country for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the cars worth $1.5 billion to global markets, which is 11.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s car exports in August 2020 accounted for 12.4 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the cars worth over $25.1 billion abroad.

