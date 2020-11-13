Kazakhstan and Canada agree to develop co-op in aerospace industry

Transport 13 November 2020 15:30 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan and Canada agree to develop co-op in aerospace industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and Canada agree on development of cooperation in aerospace and air transport, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The topic of cooperation was discussed during a meeting of Kazakhstan-Canada business council held in a video conference format.

During the meeting, representatives of the Kazakhstan’s Aerospace Committee, as well as subordinate organizations, presented the achievements of Kazakhstan in the mentioned industries, the priorities for their further development and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting agreements were reached on the development of bilateral cooperation in these areas.

The event is aimed at further developing business relations between companies in Kazakhstan and Canada in priority sectors of the economy, attracting investment, developing trade in a post-pandemic world.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

