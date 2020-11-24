Air traffic reduces in Georgia - EUROCONTROL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend

The annual decline of the Georgian aviation market is 77 percent, Trend reports via the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

EUROCONTROL compared the data of November 18 of the current year with the period of the previous year.

A similar decrease in Georgia was observed in Hungary, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus (-77 percent), the larger decrease than Georgia is only in Ireland (-82 percent).

The COVID-19 pandemic had the least annual impact on Slovenia (-28 percent), Slovakia (-39 percent), and Albania (-41 percent).

EUROCONTROL also compared the November 18 statistics with the November 4 data. It turned out that the number of flights in Georgia decreased by 37 percent. On November 18, there were 19 flights.

Among the 41 European countries, the highest number of flights were performed in Germany (1,853 flights, -7 percent compared to November 4).

Turkish Airlines leads the European market with 578 flights on 18 November.

Among the major airlines, the number of flights decreased the most in the Ryanair network during the two weeks to November (-60 percent, down 308 flights).

