One more highway reconstructed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has completed the reconstruction of the Shabran-Amirkhanly-Gazbabaly road with a length of 26 kilometers, the agency told Trend.

“The Shabran-Amirkhanly-Gazbabaly road was reconstructed in accordance with the 4th technical level. The width of the carriageway is 6 meters, the width of each shoulder is 2 meters,” said the agency.

Moreover, in accordance with building codes and standards, work was carried out to build the lower and upper layers of the pavement from coarse (7 centimeters) and fine (5 centimeters) asphalt mix. Asphalting works cover an area of ​​over 170,000 square meters, the agency’s message reads.

Throughout the entire route, six unusable drainage pipes of different diameters were replaced with new ones, and about 30 reinforced concrete pipes of various diameters were installed in the necessary places at a distance of more than 239 running meters.

To organize normal traffic, at the last stage of the project, road signs, road, and pedestrian markings were installed along the roads, and modern road infrastructure was created.

The Shabran-Amirkhanly-Gazbabaly highway, covering five settlements, will provide comfortable travel for more than 6,000 citizens to the centers of the districts, as well as to any point of the country. It will also create conditions for the further development of agricultural and tourism potential.

