Georgian Railway to resume its operations

Between December 24 to January 2, Georgian Railways will resume operation, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Online purchase of train tickets has become available via several websites:

Train ticket offices will open on December 23, Georgian Railway has said.

Passengers should follow coronavirus-related recommendations, including social distancing and face mask rules throughout the journey.

In a bid to curb the virus, the Georgian Government announced a lockdown on November 28.

From January through September, the Georgian Railway incurred a loss of 117.7 million lari ($35.8 million). This is almost twice as much as in the same period in 2019 - 63.9 million lari ($19.4 million).

The financial report shows that along with the growth of losses, the income of the Georgian Railways also decreased.

In total, the company received 363.5 million lari ($110.7 million) from railway services, which is 0.7 million lari ($213,324) less compared to the same period in 2019.

During the same period, the Georgian Railway transported 8 million cargo, which is 0.2 million tons more than in 2019.

Foreign exchange loss was a significant source of cost growth in 2020, according to a report by the Georgian Railway.

During the reporting period, the company received a loss of 188.9 million lari due to exchange rate differences.

