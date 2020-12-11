Caspian Sea Oil Fleet's floating crane repaired and put into operation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The repair of the ‘Aydin Mammadov’ floating crane belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, has been completed, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC told Trend.

The ASCO noted that a crane with a lifting capacity of 40 tons was repaired at the Bibi-Heybat Shipyard.

“In the course of the work, the main engines, pumps, pipe systems were repaired, auxiliary engines were adjusted. Residential and office premises have been renovated in accordance with modern standards,” the company stated.

“Moreover, the underwater and surface parts of the floating crane were cleaned and painted. Damaged areas in the underwater and above water parts of the hull were renewed. Also, the steering complex, low-floor fittings, and tread installations were repaired,” said the ASCO.

After the completion of the repair, the ‘Aydin Mammadov’ floating crane was successfully tested and was put into further operation.

As of late November 2020, at the Zikh ship repair and construction plant, the repair of the Barda ferry ship and the Maestro Niyazi dry-cargo ship belonging to the ASCO transport flotilla was completed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev