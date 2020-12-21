Persons arriving in Georgia from UK to be placed under quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Individuals who have been in the United Kingdom in the last two weeks will be placed under a 12-day quarantine when entering Georgia, said the statement from the Georgian government, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The mentioned rule also applies to Georgian citizens.

The decision was made due to the new strain of coronavirus observed in the UK. Georgia does not currently have direct flights to the UK.

New 'Tier 4' restrictions have been announced for London and the south-east and east of England amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and alarm about a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly in the region.

Some countries including France, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Canada have introduced bans on arrivals from the UK.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356