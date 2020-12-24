TAV Urban Georgia eyes to resolve challenges in country's aviation sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24

Natia Turnava, candidate Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, held a meeting with Alp Er Tunga Ersoy, the new General Manager at TAV Urban Georgia LLC, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The company manages Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports.

According to the ministry of economy, the sides discussed future cooperation plans and addressed the ways to resolve challenges and problems in the aviation sphere that have been caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnava wished success to the new General Manager of TAV Urban Georgia in his future work.

TAV Urban Georgia will invest $14 million in the Batumi International Airport’s expansion project. The infrastructure works should be complete by the end of 2021. The airport will serve 1.20 million passengers annually.

According to the state's license agreement, TAV will be the operator of Tbilisi Airport until January 21, 2027.

As reported, the number of flights was reduced by 4 percent in 2019 due to Russia's air embargo after June 20. In total, the company's revenue in 2019 was 260.6 million lari ($80.5 million), up by 3.8 percent, and net profit was 163.6 million lari ($50.5 million), down by 0.3 percent.

