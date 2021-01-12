Repair, construction works completed on another highway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Work on the reconstruction of the Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway has been completed, a source in the State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the source, the highway, like many other ones, has been operated for a long time without overhauls.

"The Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi road of countrywide importance begins at the entrance to the city of Ujar and ends in the south of the city of Aghjabadi, where at the 70th kilometer it connects with another highway of countrywide importance - R18 Mingachevir-Bahramtepe," said the source. "The highway was upgraded to the II degree in accordance with the project, while maintaining the existing traffic directions."

Repair work in these territories is carried out under the control of the agency’s leadership through the requirements of the ‘Building Norms and Rules’ of Azerbaijan.

"The width of 1 lane of the highway, consisting of two lanes in each direction, is 3.75 meters, and the total width of the road is 15 meters. The total thickness of the three-layer roadbed is 0.9 meters, and the asphalt concrete pavement’s thickness - 27 centimeters inclusive," the source further noted.

Besides, within the project, 9 underground passages, 30 bus stops, 26 water outlets were built on this road, and 74 water pipes of various diameters were installed.

The construction of 7 road bridges from 20 to 175 meters long was also completed. The largest of these bridges is a 60-meter long bridge built on 58.9 km of the Mil-Karabakh section, and the longest is a 175-meter long bridge across the Kura River, built on the 50-km section of this highway.

The modernization of this highway is expected to enhance the tourism and agricultural potential of the country's regions. The main goal of all these measures is to solve the social problems of citizens and further improve their prosperity.

The Ujar-Zardab-Aghjabadi highway is of great importance both economically and in terms of ties between the regions of Azerbaijan, including the Ujar, Zardab, and Aghjabadi districts.

