Baku Metro renovates ventilation systems using COVID-19-caused break

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro CJSC carried out a number of measures to modernize ventilation systems at the metro stations in 2020, Spokesman for the company Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, during the COVID-19 pandemic, renovating of the ventilation systems has been s priority.

"During the period of passenger traffic, the ventilation system was ensured as part of preventive measures against the pandemic. The metro stations were provided with a regular flow of fresh air, and powerful fans worked according to the appropriate schedule according to the requirements of the period," he said.

The spokesman noted that during the periods when the metro was closed and passenger traffic was not carried out, due to the lack of the necessary air flow, the operation of the ventilators in order to avoid adverse geological impacts on the tunnels and equipment was provided according to a special schedule.

“Despite the limitations, 10 new powerful ventilators and their control systems manufactured by the Russian Ventprom company were delivered to Azerbaijan in 2020. To date, the installation of eight of them has been completed. Besides, appropriate modernization measures have been taken for water supply systems," he added.