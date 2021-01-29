Georgia easing regulations for international travelers to enter country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Georgia is easing regulations for international travelers to enter the country as well as for the citizens of Georgia who are returning to the country from abroad, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava announced the new regulations.

Starting February 1, citizens of Georgia will have two choices upon arrival:

- To present a negative PCR test result and go into 8-days self-isolation, with the option of doing another PCR test on the third day and come out of self-isolation if the result is negative.

- Citizens of Georgia who will not present a negative PCR test result will have to go into 8-days of self-isolation as well but will not have the option of testing out or self-isolation on the third day.

New rules for international travelers:

- When coming to Georgia foreign visitors must present at the border a document that proves that he/she underwent a complete course of coronavirus vaccination.

- Citizens of all foreign countries who are vaccinated will be able to enter Georgia.

As for foreign visitors who are not vaccinated, citizens and residents of the EU, Israel, Switzerland, the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain if they have had a negative PCR test result within the past 72 hours.

Also, on the third day after coming to Georgia they are obliged to do another PCR test. The self-isolation will not be mandatory for them any more if they are still negative.

International flights will resume in Georgia starting February 1 and all airline companies that have already started operating, or plan to enter the country's aviation sector in the future will be able to operate regular flights.

