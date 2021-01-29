Ukraine International Airlines to resume Tbilisi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plans to resume flights to Tbilisi from January 31, 2021, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The restart will not only resume direct flights between the capitals of Ukraine and Georgia but will also provide international carrier traffic with additional convenient connections in Kyiv.

After the official lifting of air travel restrictions by the Georgian authorities, Ukraine International Airlines flights will be operated twice a week: on Friday and Sunday, with a return flight to Kyiv on Saturday and Monday.

In the future, from March 1, 2021, UIA expects to increase the number of frequencies in this direction to 4 flights per week.

UIA currently provides convenient connections to the largest cities in Europe and the Middle East (Paris, Amsterdam, London, Milan, Munich, Prague, Istanbul, Dubai, Tel Aviv) and provides international flights at the base Boryspil International Airport. with the regions of Ukraine (Odessa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kherson).

International flights will resume in Georgia starting February 1 and all airline companies that have already operated or plan to enter the country's aviation market in the future will be able to operate regular flights.

