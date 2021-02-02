Regular air traffic between Georgia and Ukraine resumes

Transport 2 February 2021 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
Regular air traffic between Georgia and Ukraine resumes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

From February 1, regular air traffic between Georgia and Ukraine has resumed, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Ukraine International Airlines has already performed the first flight Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv.

SkyUp Airlines performs Kyiv-Tbilisi-Kyiv flights twice a week, every Thursday and Sunday, while Ukraine International Airlines also operates twice a week, every Monday and Saturday.

Passengers will be transported in accordance with existing border and sanitary regulations.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home.

In July 2020, Georgia opened its borders to travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

