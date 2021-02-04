Several border checkpoints to be reconstructed in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

Trend:

Some 9 auto and 1 railway border checkpoints will be reconstructed in Kazakhstan, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance, Marat Sultangaziev said, Trend reports referring to the committee press service.

Sultangaziev added that that the checkpoints is planned to be technically re-equipped.

The committee chairman reminded that the modernization of the B. Konysbaeva checkpoint on the border with Uzbekistan has already been completed.

Following the example of the Nur Zholy checkpoint, on the busy sections of the border, it is planned to introduce an electronic queue system, which enables booking a queue in advance through a mobile application.

Also, the introduction of navigation seals is being expanded, which will provide monitoring flows and reduce the facts of false transit, Sultangaziev said.