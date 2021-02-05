Georgia, South Korea aim on dev't of tourism and trade-economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and South Korea signed an air transport agreement between the two countries in Seoul on February 4, Trend reports via the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha and Georgian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to South Korea Otar Berdzenishvili inked the document.

The agreement aims at the development of tourism and trade-economic ties, as well as friendly relations between the two countries.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356