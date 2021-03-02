Azerbaijan's State Tax Service registers Fuzuli Airport LLC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan registered Fuzuli Airport LLC in January 2021, Trend reports citing the service.

According to the State Tax Service, the authorized capital of Fuzuli Airport LLC amounted to over 35.3 million manat ($20.7 million).

On January 14, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundations of the Fuzuli-Shusha road on the 27th kilometer of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road and the airport in Fuzuli district.

The runway of the new airport is planned to be commissioned in 2021.

The construction of two international airports is planned in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.

