AZAL Announces Conditions for Rebooking Tickets for Flights Canceled due to COVID-19 Pandemic

In connection with numerous requests, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan reports on the conditions for rebooking tickets for the flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports.

Passengers holding tickets of “Azerbaijan Airlines” and “Buta Airways” for the flights canceled due to pandemic are allowed to rebook them for the special flights operated currently by the air carriers.



Thus, passengers of AZAL are offered a free rebooking with a change of date of departure and maintaining the previous route. Having paid the difference in fares, they can change the route of their trip for all currently operated destinations of the airline.



When paying the difference in fares, passengers of “Buta Airways” holding tickets for the flights canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic can also rebook them for special flights performed by AZAL.



Passengers of “Buta Airways” holding tickets for the canceled flights can rebook them for special flights (any direction) currently operated by the low-cost airline without additional payment.



Passengers of “AZAL” and “Buta Airways” can submit a request for a ticket exchange by contacting the airlines call centers at [email protected] and [email protected], respectively, through the feedback forms available at https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new and https://help.butaairways.az/hc/en-us/requests/new, respectively, or at the place of purchase of flight tickets.



Passengers of “AZAL” and “Buta Airways” are allowed one free rebooking.



As an alternative, passengers are offered a refund in the form of vouchers that can be used for flights within 2 years from the date of purchase of the original ticket. These vouchers are valid for all destinations of “AZAL” and “Buta Airways”.