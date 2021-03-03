Kazakhstan’s Air Astana company resuming flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company is resuming flights on Almaty-Tbilisi route, Trend reports citing the company.

The flights will be carried out starting March 16, 2021 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

On Mar. 2, 2021 it was reported that Kazakhstan and Georgia are resuming air flights between two countries, which were halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to resume regular flights between the two countries was made after the Georgian side lifted the restrictions on crossing the state border of Georgia by citizens of Kazakhstan, which entered into force on March 1.

On Oct.19, 2020, Kazakhstan’s government decided to take several measures to battle the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

Thus, the number of flights on international routes will be reduced starting Oct. 26, 2020, taking into account the epidemiological situation in foreign countries. Mandatory PCR testing of all arriving in Kazakhstan (including citizens of Kazakhstan), as well as drivers carrying out bilateral international transportation, will be conducted.

The validity period of the carried out PCR test for those arriving from abroad, including citizens of Kazakhstan, should be no more than 3 days.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh