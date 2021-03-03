Azerbaijani State Customs Committee develops new portal for visualizing customs statistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

To visualize customs statistics in accordance with modern requirements, the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has developed a new portal, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Colonel-General of the Customs Service, Safar Mehdiyev, wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

"On the portal, the presentation of which will take place in the coming days, all interested parties will be able to access statistical data in a more convenient way," Mehdiyev noted.

The chairman also noted that the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan transferred an additional 77.74 million manat ($45.72 million) to the state budget over two months of this year.