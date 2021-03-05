Georgia expands list of countries from which tourists can travel to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian government has expanded the list of countries from which tourists can travel to Georgia with negative PCR tests conducted within the last 72 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Visitors from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan will be able to arrive by plane based on negative tests

Residents of the EU, Israel, Switzerland, the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus are also able to travel to Georgia based on negative PCR tests conducted within the last 72 hours.

Also, on the third day after coming to Georgia visitors are obliged to undergo another PCR test. Self-isolation is not mandatory for them.

International flights have resumed in Georgia in February 2021.

Economy Minister Natia Turnava said on March 4 that the first flow of vaccinated tourists from Israeli will appear in Georgia in the second half of March.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356