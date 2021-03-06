Aeroflot to make flights to Seychelles from April 2

Aeroflot will start scheduled flights from Moscow to Mahe, Seychelles, from April 2, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Flights will be made once per week on Friday. Ticket sales have already been opened on the airline’s website," Aeroflot said. "Opening of the air service with the Seychelles has become possible after the relevant decision [was] taken by the coronavirus response center in the Russian Federation and border opening for tourists, including Russians, by the Seychelles authorities," the company said.