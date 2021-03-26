Lufthansa to double flight frequency on Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Lufthansa will launch Frankfurt-Tbilisi-Baku flights from June 1, 2021, United Airports of Georgia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The flights will be carried out four times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

On top of that, Lufthansa will double the flight frequency on Tbilisi-Munich-Tbilisi flights during the summer flight season to four times a week from now on, and every day from May 31, 2021.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to bring Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356