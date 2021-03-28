Public transport to work till 1 am on March 28 due to Georgia-Spain football match

Municipal buses and subway will work till 1 am on March 28 due to the football match Georgia vs Spain in Georgian capital Tbilisi, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Those who bought the tickets for the game will have passes to return home amid the Covid-19 restriction on free movement imposed from 9 pm till 5 am.

The Interagency Coordination Council decided to allow 30% of spectators’ attendance to this football game by following social distancing and epidemiological safety rules.

On top of that, 30% of fans will be admitted to Georgia vs Romania rugby game on March 28.