Turkmenistan resumes passenger train service in one more direction

Turkmenistan will resume the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Ashgabat-Dashoguz and Dashoguz – Ashgabat from April 1, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The trains on these routes will run once a week in each direction.

Earlier Turkmenistan resumed railway communication in the following directions: Ashgabat – Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat-Ashgabat.

Meanwhile, the railway communication in other directions was suspended till April 1, 2021.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

Earlier, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

