Azerbaijan's unified transport strategy to develop sectoral structures - Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Chief of Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry Rashad Nabiyev discussed the development of a unified transport strategy with the heads of the country's transport structures, a source in the ministry told Trend on Apr.2.

According to the source, issues of coordinated implementation of projects to restore transport and communication infrastructure in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020 were also discussed.

Nabiyev said that in order to improve the efficiency of activities, harmonize the development strategies of sectoral transport structures with the general development strategy of the country and ensure mutual coordination, there is a need for a unified transport strategy.

"This strategy will ensure coherence in the implementation of projects by transport structures, elimination of existing difficulties in coordinating the interaction of modes of transport, effective use of budgetary funds and land resources," he added.

Besides, the meeting participants spoke in detail about the current state of the country's transport sector, the activities of the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and prospects.

First Deputy Minister of Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ali Abdullayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan Saleh Mammadov, General Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov took part in the event.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Caspian Shipping Company CJSC Rauf Valiyev, Vice-President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Eldar Hajiyev, Director of the State Maritime Agency under the Ministry of Transport Gudrat Gurbanov, and Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Transport Arif Mammadov.

