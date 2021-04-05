Revenues of Azerbaijani 'Automobile Roads' targeted budgetary fund exceeds forecast
Latest
Azerbaijan shares footage of destroyed Armenian military targets by Air Force during 44-day war (VIDEO)
Central executive bodies, local executive bodies and some entrepreneurs seemed to be conspiring and using water unscrupulously - Azerbaijani president
We can no longer carry out land reclamation measures, as they say, using primitive methods - President Aliyev
Takhtakorpu water reservoir - important infrastructure facility to provide Baku with drinking water, says Azerbaijani president
President Aliyev receives newly-appointed Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC (PHOTO)
Israeli-made weapons played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – MFA